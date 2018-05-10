Knoxville — Knoxville Police Department officers responded to reports of a school bus crash near Candora Road at Mayfield Avenue around 4 p.m. this afternoon, Oct. 5.

Officers said a blue Dodge Journey was speeding west on Mayfield Avenue and failed to stop before entering Candora Avenue, striking the front left side of Knox County School Bus #258 while attempting to turn left.

First responders said no one was injured in the crash. There were two students from Vine Middle School and the driver on the bus at the time of the collision.

The quick reaction by the bus driver after seeing the vehicle prevented a more serious collision, according to officers.

The suspect vehicle ran off the road and struck a brick wall before exiting the inoperable vehicle and fleeing the scene. Narcotics were located in the suspect vehicle, according to KPD.

Authorities are continuing the investigation at this time.

KPD says the suspect was described as a white male with a bald head and appeared in his late teens or early twenties.

© 2018 WBIR