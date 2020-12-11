KPD investigating possible South Knoxville kidnapping of 21-year-old woman

The Knoxville Police Department said that Vanessa Brown, 21, was last seen on Cook Drive at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that they are investigating a possible South Knoxville kidnapping involving a 21-year-old woman.

They said that Vanessa Brown, 21, was last seen on Cook Drive at around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. No information about what she was wearing, or identifying features, was immediately available.

Police also did not give information about the circumstances leading to the investigation.

They said that anyone who has information about her location should call 911 immediately.