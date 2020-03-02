KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a shooting Saturday, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said.

According to investigators, the shots were fired from a vehicle.

On Saturday, February 1 at 3:04 a.m., KPD officers said they responded to the 2900 block of Hillside Avenue in reference to a shooting. Officers found a 25-year-old victim who was transported to the UT Medical Center via AMR with serious injuries from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators said they did not believe the injuries are life-threatening

While at the UT Medical Center, officers were told that a second victim from the same incident, a 34-year-old male, was being treated for minor injuries from a gunshot wound to his lower back.

Witnesses told police that a suspect vehicle traveling on Hillside Avenue fired shots at the victims before leaving the scene. Investigators said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident and there is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.