KPD investigating shooting after altercation on Cumberland Ave.

Police are asking for assistance in identifying the shooter.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Police responded to reports of multiple gunshots near White Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Knoxville Police.

Once in the area, KPD officers could not find a crime scene or a victim. However, a gun shot victim showed up at Fort Sanders ER, according to KPD.

Once at the hospital, the victim told officers he had been involved in an fight at the Shell station on Cumberland Avenue and was later shot.

The crime scene was found on White Avenue, between 19th and 20th Street, according to KPD.

After being stabilized at Fort Sanders, the victim, who is not yet identified, was transported to UT Medical Center.

