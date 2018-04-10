Knoxville — The Knoxville Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning and sent one man to UT Medical Center for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, a news release from KPD said.

Officers were called to the Quality Inn at 117 Cedar Lane around 2:45 a.m. for a report of a shooting with a single victim.

When they arrived, they found the man inside a room. He had been shot once, the release said.

10News will update this story as we receive new information.

