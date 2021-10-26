Developing: KPD investigating incident in Fountain City after witness saw shooting

It happened off North Broadway near the Panda Express. A witness who spoke with 10News at the scene said they heard several shots fired.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating an incident in Fountain City that happened off North Broadway.

It happened off North Broadway near the Panda Express. A witness who spoke with 10News at the scene said they heard several shots fired.

Another witness who was at the Krispy Kreme across the street said she heard a gunshot initially, and turned to see a gray car running over a man -- saying they then saw someone in the vehicle shooting at the person two more times.

She said she then rushed over to chase the vehicle down and catch the tag number.

"I hope he's ok. I really hope he's ok," she said. "If it was my kid, or my grandkid -- I hope somebody would do it, too."

Another man who spoke to 10News said he helped the man who was shot, saying he used his truck to block traffic on Broadway so he could provide emergency aid.

KPD has not released any information about the incident, but officers had blocked off the southbound side of Broadway and put crime tape around a pick-up truck and sedan in the parking lot of the Advance Auto Parts.