Knoxville police say they are investigating shooting in north Knoxville.

On Saturday, June 22, 2019 at about 4:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in a parking lot near the intersection of Dutch Valley Drive and Bruhin Road.

According to a Facebook post, two adults were found to be suffering from what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say they have been transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

We will have more updates as they become available.