KPD investigating shooting on Hall of Fame Drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital Saturday night, according to Knoxville Police.
The shooting happened at 100 S. Hall of Fame Drive around 11:15 Saturday night, according to KPD.
Once on scene, KPD found two victims with multiple gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to UT Medical Center, according to KPD.
Once at UTMC, one victim died. Another is in stable condition, according to KPD.
Neither victim has been identified.
KPD's Major Crimes unit and Crime Lab personnel are investigating the shooting. No suspects are in custody. KPD asks anyone with information to call 865-215-7317.