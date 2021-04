Police were alerted about 10:45 a.m. to the incident.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are investigating the shooting of a man Wednesday morning on Magnolia Avenue in East Knoxville.

Police were alerted about 10:45 a.m. about the shooting in the 1900 block of Magnolia Avenue near Bertrand Avenue.

KPD spokesman Sgt. Sam Henard said an adult man suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening from at least one gunshot.