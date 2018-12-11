East Knoxville — The Knoxville Police Department responded to reports of a possible shooting at the 3700 block of Speedway Circle at Calvin Street around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, a news release from KPD said.

Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound inside a residence and a crime scene in the street when they arrived on the scene, according to the release.

The victim was taken to UT Medical Center for what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.

Another gunshot victim arrived at UT Medical Center in a private vehicle a short time after, the release said, but KPD is not sure at this time if the shootings are related.

Investigators and forensic technicians are continuing to investigate the incident at this time, the release said.

