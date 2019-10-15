KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Three churches were either vandalized or burglarized in Knoxville and Knox County overnight.

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department said they responded to two different churches including Shoreline Church on Westland Drive and Transformation Church on Park Village Road. The Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to a similar incident at the West Towne Christian Church on Middlebrook Pike.

At around 2:26 a.m., KPD said officers were dispatched to Shoreline Church at 9635 Westland Drive after a glass door had been shattered by a large rock but a preliminary investigation determined that nothing initially appeared to be stolen.

Less than 20 minutes later, officers were dispatched to Transformation Church at 340 Park Village Road. At around 2:45 a.m., KPD said they responded to the church and found that the front door was shattered and ajar.

Officers said they weren't sure if any items were stolen from that location.

"Around that same time, KSCO deputies responded to a similar incident where items were stolen from the West Towne Christian Church at 9300 Middlebrook Pike," a KPD release said.

Knoxville Police Department officers canvassed all of the churches throughout the area for the rest of the night but said no suspicious vehicles or persons were observed, and no additional damage was located.

At this time, KPD said there is no suspect information and the investigations are underway.