KPD investigating suspected double murder after response to Woodlawn Pike Home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a suspected double murder that happened in South Knoxville on Saturday morning.

At around 8:56 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, KPD officers said they responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Woodlawn Pike.

According to KPD, due to the potential that an armed suspect was still inside the home based on the initial information, Crisis Negotiators were requested and dispatched to the scene. Police said Negotiators attempted to make contact with anybody inside the home but were unsuccessful.

As the initial investigation progressed without indication that the suspect was inside, officers made entry into the home, where two individuals were found dead.