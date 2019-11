The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in North Knoxville.

According to KPD, officers conducted a welfare check around 8:10 p.m. Friday at the 4600 block of High School Road and found a man dead inside.

They said the manner in which the man died is suspicious in nature, so they are currently investigating to determine if foul play was involved.

Members of KPD's violent crimes and forensics unites responded to the scene.