KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 49-year-old man was hit in the thigh by a stray bullet Sunday afternoon after a shooting near Lake Brook Boulevard, according to Knoxville Police.

KPD officers responded to a shooting at the 3300-block of Lake Brook Boulevard at the Retreat West Hills Apartments at around 4:38 p.m.

Investigators said witnesses told them a male suspect was shooting at a vehicle that left the scene as it was being shot at.

"While other officers were in route to the scene, a vehicle matching the description of the one that had fled the scene was located abandoned on Middlebrook Pike near West Hills Road," KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said.

Erland said officers then observed three people who were believed to be involved in the incident walking on Middlebrook Pike towards Francis Road. All three people were taken in for questioning, he said.

Charles Keeling, 26, and Kenneth Edmonds, 55, were among the three people and were taken into custody because they all had outstanding warrants, Erland said.

Charles Keeling, 26, is believed to have been involved in a shooting near Lake Brook Boulevard over the weekend.

KPD

"After speaking with investigators, the three individuals were believed to have been going to the address on Lake Brook Boulevard to participate in a drug deal, which turned violent," Erland said.

While on scene, Erland said officers were directed to the apartments at the 1200-block of Vista Ridge Way, where a bullet had struck a 49-year-old male who was not believed to be the target of the shooting.

It appears that the bullet traveled through the patio railing and hit the man, Erland said.

"Due to the loss of velocity, the bullet only bruised the front quad of the victim, who did not require medical attention," he said.

Police said at this time, there are no other confirmed gunshot victims.

This is a developing story. 10News will update this article as more information becomes available.

