Knoxville man arrested following meth and heroin distribution investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple felony charges after a joint investigation by the Knoxville Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

David Jordan, 49, was arrested on multiple felony weapon and drug charges on Tuesday, Sept. 27 as part of a drug distribution investigation, according to a spokesperson for KPD.

Jordan had a prior federal felony conviction for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in Michigan as well as a prior state felony drug distribution conviction in PA, KPD said.

The investigation began after Jordan was identified as a source of supply in the Western Avenue area by the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force. KPD said officers became aware that Jordan was transporting a large amount of methamphetamine and conducted a traffic stop at 3930 Western Avenue.

Following the traffic stop, police and DEA agents executed a state search warrant at Jordan's home, KPD said.

During the search, officers found two loaded handguns, approximately two pounds of suspected meth, around two ounces of suspected heroin, and a fully operational marijuana grow operation, according to KPD.

Jordan was charged with the following as a result of the operation: