KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man died Sunday afternoon after a fight on Atlantic Avenue that happened on Friday, Knoxville Police said.

Officers were called to a home on Atlantic Avenue around 12:48 p.m. Sunday and said they were told there was a fight sometime Friday afternoon and a 52-year-old man was beaten with a baseball bat.

According to KPD, the man was allegedly taken to a friend's home after the fight and on Sunday morning, his condition deteriorated. He was taken to Fort Sanders ER in critical condition with a head injury and was declared dead at approximately 3:37 p.m. Sunday.

A preliminary investigation determined that the assault was likely the result of a money or drug dispute, according to police.

KPD said there are no suspects currently in custody and the circumstances of the incident in question are under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.