KPD: Investigation underway after officers were approached by gunshot victim during traffic stop

The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center via AMR with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after Knoxville Police Department officers said they were approached by a gunshot victim while conducting a traffic stop on Magnolia Avenue Thursday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers said that while conducting a traffic stop on Magnolia Avenue at North Bertrand Street they were approached by a male victim who was suffering from what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center via AMR with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

A preliminary investigation showed that the shooting was reported in the area of Selma Avenue and South Castle Street.

According to police, the suspect or suspects were believed to be occupying a light-colored sedan.

At this moment, there are no suspects in custody, KPD said.