UPDATE (6/21/19 2:45 p.m.:

A juvenile has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting on Daylily Drive in Montgomery Village Monday.

According to Knoxville Police, the suspect was arrested for prohibited handgun possession.

Further charges are pending in the investigation, KPD said.

Since the suspect is a juvenile, their name will not be released.

ORIGINAL STORY (6/20/19 11 p.m.):

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after two people were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

According to KPD, officers responded to the 1400 block of Daylily Drive in Montgomery Village to investigate a shooting report in South Knoxville. When they arrived, they found a man outside an apartment with at least one gunshot wound.

Police took the victim to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

KPD said another shooting victim arrived at the hospital a short time later after being taken their by a private vehicle. Police said the two shootings are believed to be related.

Forensic technicians were sent to the hospital and the investigation in ongoing.