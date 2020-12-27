KPD, KCSO recover body in the woods in Turkey Creek

Authorities searched an area off Parkside Drive in Turkey Creek on Sunday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County authorities found a dead person in the woods in Turkey Creek on Sunday afternoon.

The Knoxville Police Department and the Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to a deceased person call near the Walmart on Parkside Drive.

The Knox County Medical Examiner is assisting with the investigation, KPD said. It does not appear to be suspicious in nature, according to KPD.