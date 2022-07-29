KPD: Pedestrian killed after car hit them on Kingston Pike

KPD said the crash remains under investigation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman is dead after police said a vehicle hit her on Kingston Pike in the Bearden area Thursday evening.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Kingston Pike at the Mohican Street intersection around 7:30 p.m.

KPD said EMS took a woman to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries that were not initially believed to be life-threatening, but officers were told by UTMC staff the woman had died after 10 p.m.

Police said multiple witnesses reported the woman was hit by a car while she crossed the street outside of the crosswalk. The vehicle that was involved stayed at the scene, police said.

KPD said the incident remains under investigation by crash reconstruction teams.