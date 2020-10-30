KPD: Knox County Grand Jury indicts woman for manslaughter Wednesday

Police said that Jada McNair was indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury on Wednesday for voluntary manslaughter, after a stabbing on Aug. 10.

Police said that Jada McNair, 21, faced charges related to the fatal stabbing of Markisha Allen, 24, on Aug. 10. The incident occurred in the 900-block of Inskip Drive in North Knoxville, according to a release.

Allen was found in an apartment, lying on an upstairs balcony, according to reports.