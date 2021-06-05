KPD: Knoxville man charged after allegedly stealing a car and crashing into a motorcycle rider

Police said the person on the motorcycle was ejected off the bike and transported to UT Medical center with life-threatening injuries.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man is facing charges after police said he stole and car and hit and injured a motorcycle rider on Friday night.

The Knoxville Police Department said at around 8:42 p.m. officers responded to a carjacking near 11th Street and Cumberland Avenue. The victim told police that he was at a traffic light when a man, identified as 39-year-old Jimmy Beaver, approached his car with a knife

KPD said Beaver drove away in the victim's black BMW sedan. Officers said he was driving recklessly and crashed into a motorcycle on Chapman Highway near East Martin Mill Pike.

Police said the person on the motorcycle was ejected off the bike and transported to UT Medical center with life-threatening injuries.

An off-duty KPD officer and UTMC doctor were in the area when the crash happened. They gave the victim medical attention until emergency personnel arrived.

After arriving at the scene of the crash, KPD officers say they arrested Beaver as he was walking away.