KPD: Man in serious condition after overnight shooting, suspect not yet identified

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is in serious condition after being shot in a parking lot overnight.

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to the parking lot at 1425 Magnolia Ave. around 3:05 a.m. after reports of a shooting with a victim.

When officers arrived they located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound, KPD said.

The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he remains in serious condition, according to KPD.

The suspect or suspects from the shooting have not yet been identified, KPD said.

It is believed that numerous people were at the scene of the shooting when it occurred, according to KPD.