KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police are asking for information after someone threw a puppy off of the Alcoa Highway overpass near Tyson Park overnight.

According to KPD, officers were in the area when the call came in around 3 a.m. and were able to find the puppy and take her to the animal hospital.

"Officers quickly transported her to the UT Veterinarian Medical Facility, where the staff determined that she did not appear to have life-threatening injuries," KPD wrote in a Facebook post.

She is expected to be transferred to Young-Williams Animal Center following treatment, KPD said.

If anyone has any information about this, they are urged to please call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or the Animal Control Unit at 865-215-8640.