KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police investigators are re-canvassing the Western Heights neighborhood for new information about the murder of Brandon Moles in 2017.

Moles, 22, was shot on Jourolman Avenue in the Western Heights neighborhood on New Year's Day of 2017. He later died at the hospital.

Knoxville Police believe Mole's death was due to a dispute over illegal drugs.

Police say they have some leads, but are looking for new clues from the community. This afternoon, police met in Western Heights to hand out flyers.

"Hopefully this type of tragedy won't effect your family, but if it does, just keep in mind that when your turn comes, you will want people to talk, you'll want people to help," said Chaz Terry, lead investigator on the case.