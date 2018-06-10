Knoxville police are searching for a female teen accused of hitting and injuring a Knox County Schools resource officer. Officers have not found her, but say they plan to arrest her on multiple charges once they do.

The suspect is accused of hitting an officer and multiple parked, unoccupied vehicles in North Knoxville in front of Fulton High School Friday.

The Roane County Sheriff's Department found the suspect's vehicle in Rockwood Saturday, according to KPD. The vehicle was towed to the KPD impound lot for investigators and forensics to look at it, police said.

KPD said it has confirmed the identity of the driver.

The Knoxville Police Department said officers responded to St. Mary's Street Friday near the entrance to the high school's football field after receiving reports of a uniformed officer being struck by a vehicle.

Officers and first responders said they arrived to find the SRO lying in the street after being hit by the vehicle, saying he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to KPD, the suspected vehicle had just left a parking area north of the football field and was driving in a reckless manner. The vehicle lost control and hit several unoccupied parked vehicles before continuing down St. Mary's Street.

The SRO tried to stop the vehicle, and KPD said the driver, who was identified to be a female, intentionally stuck the officer and drove off.

Editor's Note: 10News initially reported that a Knoxville police officer was involved in the hit-and-run based off information received from Knox County dispatchers. Shortly after first reporting, KPD's public information officer issued a correction and said it was a Knox County school resource officer that was involved in the incident.

