KPD looking for suspect in vandalism of Austin-East baseball field

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police are looking for a suspect involved in the vandalism of the Austin-East baseball field.

KPD says it happened on January 17th around 11:11 a.m. A driver in a silver Chevy pickup truck came to the Austin-East baseball field and damaged it by driving in circles on the field.

According to the police, the damage to the field would cost up to $10,000 to repair.

KPD describes the vehicle as a full-size silver Chevy pickup with an extended cab. Police also say that the truck may have a specialty tag with white and pink coloring.