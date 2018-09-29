The Knoxville Police Department said it is investigating an assault that happened on the Ten Mile Greenway in West Knoxville Saturday morning.

A jogger found a 79-year-old man lying on the greenway near North Peters Road around 7:45 a.m., police said. The man was bleeding from being cut more than once, according to KPD.

KPD said the victim told officers someone attacked him from behind as he headed toward the I-40 bridge over the greenway. He told police his plan was to walk along the greenway from one business on Walker Springs Road to another business off of North Peters Road.

The victim was taken to UT Medical for treatment. KPD said his injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Authorities searched the area for a possible suspect. They said they are working with the victim and looking for additional information that could help in providing a description.

