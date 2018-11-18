Downtown Knoxville — The Knoxville Police Department is looking for witnesses who saw an attack on an officer with a hammer or blunt object Saturday night.

According to KPD, the officer was directing traffic near the intersection of 17th Street and Clinch Avenue when a male suspect ran up from behind the officer and struck him in the back of the head with a hammer or some kind of blunt object between 7:15 and 7:40 p.m.

One driver stuck in traffic gave as much information as she could on the suspect, police said. Officials interviewed and released a person of interest.

An off-duty out-of-county firefighter who had a medical bag in his car also began to render medical assistance to the officer.

The officer had to undergo immediate surgery at UT Medical Center after suffering a serious head injury, KPD said. Surgery went well, and the officer is recovering.

Prayers for the officer that was injured! Let’s keep this going, someone knows something. https://t.co/5zOTirYKNK — knoxsheriff (@knoxsheriff) November 18, 2018

The officer is 51 years old and has been with KPD for seven years.

"The Knoxville Police Department wants to thank everyone for all of the outpourings of love, get well wishes and support to the officer and the department," KPD said in a statement.

The suspect is a white male in 20s. He is 5'10" wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants, according to KPD.

KPD is searching for a suspect wanted for attacking an officer w/a hammer or blunt object while the officer was directing traffic on 17th Street. Suspect: White male, 20's, 5'10" tall, black hoodie & gray sweatpants. Tip line 865-215-7212. More info https://t.co/SrRpkyDnp5 pic.twitter.com/alSzVEyT6i — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) November 18, 2018

Anyone with information about this man should call 865-215-7212.

