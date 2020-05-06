KPD: Man, 74, charged with trying to kill his wife

Knoxville Police Department identified the man as James Howard.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A 74-year-old Knoxville man is charged with trying to kill his wife in a shooting that occurred Thursday night.

Knoxville Police Department identified the man as James Howard.

The victim told police Howard shot her in the arm and fired a second shot that missed while she was lying down, warrants state.

KPD officers were notified at 10:44 p.m. about the incident in the 2900 block of Curtis Lane.

A 63-year-old woman called 911 and said her husband shot her, according to KPD spokesman Scott Erland.

He'd earlier accused her of infidelity, warrants state. After the shooting, she told him he'd hurt her and that she needed his help, warrants state.

"Upon arrival, officers observed a female gunshot victim who stated that her husband had shot her and it was not an accident," Erland said in a statement.

The woman was being treated at University of Tennessee Medical Center, and is expected to recover. Medical staff told police the bullet would have to be removed and was "stuck under her collar bone."