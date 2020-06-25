KPD: Man accused of groping woman on Greenway charged with second sexual assault

Kapryce Landers, 22, was arrested Monday after authorities said he chased and assaulted a woman on the Greenway. He now faces a second sexual battery charge.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man accused of chasing and groping a woman on the Greenway now faces another charge of sexual battery, reports from the Knoxville Police Department show.

Kapryce Landers, 22, was arrested on Monday after authorities said he assaulted a woman who was running on the Third Creek Greenway at 3110 Sutherland Avenue.

The woman told officers she had been running on the Greenway when Landers approached and assaulted her. After a struggle, KPD said the woman ran toward West High School and was able to make contact with a witness who called 911.

That incident occurred on Friday, July 19.

Just a day before though, on Thursday, KPD reported another woman was also running on the Third Creek Greenway at 3110 Sutherland Avenue.

Landers allegedly grabbed her left buttock without consent. A KPD report said the victim then asked what he was doing and he did not reply. Landers allegedly then continued to grab the victim, but she was able to get away.

On Monday, authorities said that victim was shown a photo line-up and positively identified Landers as the person who assaulted her.

He is now charged with two counts of sexual battery, attempted kidnapping, possession of drug paraphernalia and a simple possession of a schedule II.