KPD: Man accused of pointing gun at neighbor and barricading in his home charged with aggravated assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a man was charged with aggravated assault Monday after he was accused of pointing a gun at his neighbor following a dispute and barricading inside his home before police arrived.

According to a release, KPD officers responded to calls about the incident at around 6 p.m. Monday. They said it was reported at home on Granville Terrace, in the Morningside area. They said Justin Teixeira, 41, had reportedly pointed a gun at his neighbor and then went into his home, refusing to exit when police arrived.