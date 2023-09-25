x
Crime

KPD: Man accused of pointing gun at neighbor and barricading in his home charged with aggravated assault

The Knoxville Police Department said Monday officers responded to calls about the incident at a home on Granville Terrace, in the Morningside area.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com
Police car on the street at night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a man was charged with aggravated assault Monday after he was accused of pointing a gun at his neighbor following a dispute and barricading inside his home before police arrived.

According to a release, KPD officers responded to calls about the incident at around 6 p.m. Monday. They said it was reported at home on Granville Terrace, in the Morningside area. They said Justin Teixeira, 41, had reportedly pointed a gun at his neighbor and then went into his home, refusing to exit when police arrived.

KPD said crisis negotiators were called to the scene and after around two hours, Teixeira voluntarily left the home and was taken into custody. 

