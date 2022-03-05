KPD: Man and woman arrested after police found them with drugs, gun and stolen car

Police said a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were arrested after a camera alerted them to a car that was stolen from Middle Tennessee State University.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a man and a woman were arrested and charged Wednesday night, after a camera alerted them of a stolen vehicle parked on Schubert Road.

They said the car was a blue Honda and police officer detained Alexander McGuire, 27, from Detroit and April Tyson, 28, from Knoxville as they approached the car.

After detaining them, police said they found around 98 grams of methamphetamine, 58 grams of heroin, 3.3 grams of cocaine and many other drugs. They said they also found a loaded gun and other kinds of drug paraphernalia.

The car was reported stolen from middle Tennessee State University, police said. However, the license plate on the car was reported as stolen from Knoxville.

McGuire faces charges for having stolen property, having a gun as a felon, criminal impersonation and drug charges. Tyson faces several drug charges, officials said.