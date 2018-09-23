Knoxville — 51-year-old Christopher Gibson was arrested Friday night after he assaulted several Knoxville Police Department officers when they were responding to a disturbance and possible robbery call around 11 p.m. at a Weigels located at 411 Summitt Hill Drive, according to a news release from KPD.

Gibson bit the finger of one of the officers and a second officer's hand and knee were also injured when Gibson resisted arrest after a confrontation with the officers near the Weigels, the release said.

It started when the officers arrived at the Weigels and saw Gibson and a woman arguing in the parking lot. They were told by Weigels management that they thought Gibson was on the no trespassing list for the Weigels due to previous problems with him, according to the release.

When officers tried to approach him about it, he got aggressive, the release said. He fled after a short struggle with the officers on the side of the business and went toward the Old City.

Officers then tried to arrest him again, which is when he assaulted them. At some point, they sprayed him with pepper spray.

The release said all three were taken to UT Medical Center for their injuries from the fight, with the first officer being treated for multiple lacerations to his finger, the second being treated for a laceration to his knee and a hand injury, and Gibson being treated for exposure to pepper spray.

Gibson was charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication, and he is currently being held without bond at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility, the release said.

Gibson also had two outstanding warrants for his arrest, one for a violation of probation for an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and the other was for failure to appear on an original charge of domestic assault, according to the release.

