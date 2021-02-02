KPD: Man arrested after blocking woman from leaving in downtown Knoxville, asking "if she wanted money"

Officials said Tylar Johnson, 28, asked a woman if she wanted money while she was with coworkers. When she refused, police said he blocked her in.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man was arrested Friday on false imprisonment charges after police said he blocked a woman from leaving in her car on Tuesday in downtown Knoxville.

Police said Tylar Johnson, 28, pulled up to a woman while she was with coworkers around the Old City area in downtown Knoxville. As she tried to get into her car, police said Johnson pulled up next to the driver's side door and asked her "if she wanted money."

The victim refused, and police said Johnson continued asking her forcefully. He also started demanding her to get into the passenger side of his car, according to police.

The incident continued until a person intervened, which gave the woman a chance to get into her car and close the door. Johnson stayed parked near her car, not allowing it to move, according to authorities.

The woman picked up her phone as if to call 911 when he drove away on Central Street and began speaking with the woman's coworkers. She then drove up behind Johnson and blew the horn. He then drove away, according to police.

Johnson was identified by the woman and witnesses in a photo lineup, according to police. He has been booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility and police said he is suspected of committing similar acts throughout the area.

Investigators are asking anyone who had a similar encounter with Johnson that has not already been reported to police to reach out to Detective Brandon Wardlaw at bwardlaw@knoxvilletn.gov.

They are continuing to investigate the incident.