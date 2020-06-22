KPD: Man arrested after chasing, assaulting women on Third Creek Greenway

KPD believe the man was involved in similar incidents on the Knoxville greenway recently. He is facing sexual battery and attempted kidnapping charges.

Police arrested a man suspected of assaulting a woman on the Third Creek Greenway.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, Kapryce Landers, 22, is suspected of sexual battery, attempted kidnapping, simple possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

KPD said officers responded to the greenway at Sutherland Avenue on Friday around 6:20 p.m. for an alleged assault. A woman told officers she had been running on the greenway when Landers approached and assaulted her. After a struggle, KPD said the woman ran toward West High School and made contact with a witness who called 911.

KPD said a second female approached them and said a suspect matching Landers' description had been chasing her earlier that day, but she was able to find another runner on the greenway and the suspect continued past her.

As officers spoke with the women, patrol units were able to locate and detain Landers as he walked along Sutherland Avenue toward Hollywood Road.