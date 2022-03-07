KPD: Man arrested after firing gun inside auto store and barricading himself

Police say the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at 1920 East Magnolia. No one was hurt.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police say a man has been arrested after he entered an auto store armed with a handgun and barricading himself inside.

KPD report it happened at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 7. KPD officers responded to a disturbance at a business at 1920 East Magnolia.

Officers attempted to speak with a man who had entered the Commercial Residential Autos building and barricaded himself inside with a gun. Officers say that the man refused to speak with police and heard gunshots come from the building.

Additional units and negotiators responded to the scene and around 7 p.m., the man voluntarily exited the building and was taken into custody without incident.