KPD: Man arrested & charged after North Knoxville Pilot station robbery Saturday morning

The Knoxville Police Department said that the man entered the store and asked for cigarettes, and then pulled out a machete and demanded money.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they arrested a man after a robbery at a Pilot gas station in North Knoxville early Saturday morning.

They received a call about a robbery at a Pilot gas station on Tazewell Pike around 3 a.m., according to release from authorities. When officers arrived at the store, they were told that the man asked for cigarettes while pulling out a machete and demanded money, according to officials.

He then ran away from the store on foot, officials said. Officers said they quickly found him on Old Broadway at I-640 and arrested him. Officers also said he confessed to the robbery and that they found cigarettes and $173 on him during the arrest.

He was identified as Virgus Massengill, 31, according to officials. He also showed them where he got rid of the machete during the arrest — behind an HVAC unit at a business near the Pilot gas station, according to records.

Massengill was charged with aggravated robbery and was booked into the Knox County Detention Center, according to officials.