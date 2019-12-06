KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A Knoxville man wanted for a burglary at the Fort Loudon Waste & Recycling facility was arrested on Sunday, June 9, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers said they responded to a call at 10:50 a.m. at the Fort Loudon Waste & Recycling facility, and noticed a hole cut in the fence at the southeast end of the property when they arrived.

KPD said officers entered the yard and saw Jason Wright, 41, pulling items out of the dumpster.

When approached, Wright fled the scene, was later identified and apprehended at 3:42 p.m., according to officers.

KPD said he is being charged with aggravated burglary and evading arrest.

A massive fire that burned for several days destroyed most of the center in early May. Investigators later determined it was caused by a forklift backfire.

The owners of the facility are seeking a demolition permit and plan to remove recycling material still stored in more than 60 trailers, city records show.

