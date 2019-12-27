The Knoxville Police Department said a man is behind bars after he punched two officers and tried choke a police K-9.

KPD said officers approached a suspicious vehicle at the Summit Hill Drive Weigel's after seeing people in a vehicle make several hand-to-hand drug transactions on Christmas Eve around 3:11 a.m.

After speaking with two people inside the vehicle for several minutes and asking if there were any weapons inside, KPD said Derek Peterson, 32, became nervous. Officers said they asked him to step out of the car and then attempted to place handcuffs on him when he started resisting.

KPD said Peterson then ran toward Willow Avenue. Officers released their K-9, Jack, who was able to help arrest Peterson after a lengthy struggle. KPD said two of its officers were punched in the face and the suspect allegedly tried to choke Jack during the struggle.

Following the arrest, the officers and Jack were okay and didn't require medical attention.

KPD said they searched Peterson and found a 'significant amount' of narcotics. They said he was also wanted on two outstanding warrants for possession with intent to sell and theft.

Peterson was taken to the Knox County Detention Center for two counts of assault, two counts of simple possession, criminal impersonation, and evading arrest among other charges.