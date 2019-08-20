KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 19-year-old Knoxville man was arrested last week after officers said he was impersonating police.

Daniel Bell was arrested on Aug. 16, according to Knoxville Police.

Knoxville Police said they stopped Bell on Western Avenue near Nickle Road in a white 2010 Ford Crown Victoria – a decommissioned police cruiser – that had a prisoner transport cage in the rear of the vehicle shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday.

Daniel Branzuela Bell

Knox County Court Records

The arrest came after officers were told to be on the lookout around 4:45 p.m. for a car matching that description that had tried to stop another car by flashing its spot light, according to court records.

Officers said they had received a similar complaint on Wednesday in the area.

When Bell was pulled over, they discovered he had a warrant out of Knox County for violation of probation on assault, the records said.

While looking in the vehicle, officers found a police scanner with a microphone hung around the mirror, a power converter box in between the front seats and a silver and gold badge that said "Handgun Carry Permit Tennessee" that was similar to a police badge, according to the court records.

"At the time of the arrest, the suspect was in possession of a black shirt with 'POLICE' on the front and back, a gold badge and a police-like radio with a microphone," KPD said in a release.

Officers said Bell first got the vehicle around Aug. 1. According to court records, the car is a retired police car that appeared similar to a real one.

Officers also found that the license plate did not match the VIN number on the car, per court records.

Officers later found a red and light blue window-mounted LED light at Bell's home, the report from KPD said. Court records said the car initially had a spot light and red and blue lights on the front based on reports, but that officers did not see any lights on the car when they pulled Bell over and that the spot light was broken off.

"There was, however, residue on the windshield above the rear view mirror indication [sic] something recently was affixed to the windshield but had been recently removed," court records said.

The radio, power converter, shirt and badge were confiscated, and the vehicle was impounded, those records said. An iPhone was also taken.

There had been multiple complaints of a suspect impersonating a law enforcement officer in West and North Knoxville, a KPD investigation found.

Bell is currently being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing in regards to other victims that might have been stopped unlawfully, the report said.

Knoxville Police investigators are asking for anyone who believes they might have been among those stopped by the suspect in recent weeks to please call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or message KPD on Facebook (@KnoxvillePD).

