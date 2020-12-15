KPD: Man attempts to rob a woman at gunpoint in Kroger parking lot

KPD officers responded to the Kroger parking lot at 6702 Clinton Highway where a woman said she was accosted by a man who tried to rob her at gunpoint.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Knoxville Police Department is reminding the public to remain vigilant after an attempted robbery on Clinton Highway last Saturday.

The woman told officers she exited the store and went back to her vehicle. A male suspect approached her from behind.

At that point, she told police the man pointed a handgun at her and demanded her purse. She screamed repeatedly and the suspect got back in his car, a grey Jeep, and fled the scene.

She did not suffer any injuries.

The suspect was described as a black male with a tear tattoo on his right cheek and hair parted at the center with twists down to his ears.

The incident is under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.