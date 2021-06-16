KPD: Man charged after threatening to kill people at Knoxville church with daycare in it

The Knoxville Police Department said Timothy Bullabough, 51, faces terrorism charges after intimidating people at the church.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is facing terrorism charges after threatening people with a knife at Bearden United Methodist Church, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

They said Timothy Bullabough, 51, was found at the church Wednesday morning with a flat blade kitchen knife and a razor knife. Police said they received calls about a man threatening to kill people at around 9:38 a.m.

The daycare inside the church went into hard lockdown Wednesday morning after receiving the threats. Around 60 people were in it, including school-aged children, according to police. They stayed in contact with dispatchers until police arrived.

Bullabough is accused of intimidating people inside the church, according to police. He was charged with commission of an act of terrorism.