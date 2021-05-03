KPD: Man charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder after allegedly threatening to kill hit-and-run victim

The driver, identified as Minani Rekadius, 21, of Knoxville, appeared to be under the influence and had fresh wounds on his body from an altercation, police said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after allegedly threatening to kill a hit-and-run victim, police said.

On Saturday around 10:15 p.m., the Knoxville Police Department responded to a hit-and-run near 108 West Inskip.

KPD was informed that a white vehicle involved in the crash was leaving the scene. Officers said they located the suspect vehicle and stopped it at the Pilot at 100 Merchant Drive.

The driver, identified as Minani Rekadius, 21, appeared to be under the influence and had fresh wounds on his body from an altercation, police said.

KPD said that Rekadius was detained for further investigation and transported back to the scene of the hit-and-run crash.

Upon arrival back at the scene of the crash, the victim, a 57-year-old male, said that he was traveling Eastbound on Inskip Drive with his wife when Rekadius made a left turn onto Inskip and hit their vehicle head-on.

When the victim exited the vehicle, Rekadius reportedly became enraged and physically assaulted the victim, according to a press release.

At one point, police said that Rekadius allegedly maneuvered the victim to the railing of the bridge and made threats to kill the victim while attempting to push him over the bridge with a roughly 22-foot drop.

While continuing to attempt to push the victim over the railing, Rekadius bit the victim, KPD said.

As KFD arrived on the scene, Rekadius got back into his vehicle and fled the scene of the crash, almost striking a fire engine, police said.

The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center for treatment for his injuries.

Violent Crimes Unit investigators responded to the scene for further investigation.