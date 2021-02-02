KPD: Man charged with attempted murder and kidnapping after beating mother

Police said Justin Lee Roberts, 31, held his mother down for hours and repeatedly beat her early Wednesday morning.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that a 31-year-old man is facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges after severely beating his mother early Wednesday morning.

According to a release, a 54-year-old woman was brought to the emergency room by her son, Justin Lee Roberts. She had several major injuries including fractures on her face and bleeding around her brain, according to a release from officials.

Officers said they were initially told several different stories of how the assault happened, according to a release from police. After speaking with witnesses, reviewing what the woman said and continued investigation they said Roberts had beat her.

Police said he held her down for hours repeatedly beating her, placing his shins on her thighs. The assault took place on Coker Avenue in North Knoxville, according to authorities.

Roberts was charged with attempted second-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping, according to police. He was booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility, authorities said.