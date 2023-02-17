KPD: 57-year-old man charged after body found during welfare check

Joe Whitaker, 57, was charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, rape and other charges, according to Knoxville Police.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is charged with first-degree murder plus additional charges after Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a welfare check early Friday morning, according to KPD.

Officers arrived at a home on Bellevue Street Friday where they found a body of a dead man, KPD said.

Two other individuals, including Whitaker, were found inside the house and were detained for investigation, KPD said.

After further investigation, it was revealed that Whitaker had stabbed and killed the victim on Feb. 12. It also uncovered that he had victimized the second individual, an adult woman, who was found in the home, KPD said.

According to officials, Whitaker and the two victims were known to one another.