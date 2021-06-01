KPD: Man dead after North Knoxville shooting Tuesday afternoon

Police said the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon on Vermont Avenue in North Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in North Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

They said the shooting happened at 1100 Vermont Avenue at around 1:40 p.m. When police arrived, they said the man was found inside the house with at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said that several people were at the scene when police arrived, and they are being interviewed by investigators.