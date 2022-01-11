KPD: Man dead after shooting incident in East Knoxville Tuesday evening

Police said they found the man outside of a home with at least one gunshot wound on the 500 block of Fern Street.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police said a man was pronounced dead after a shooting incident Tuesday evening. They said they responded to calls about a shooting in the 500 block of Fern Street at around 5 p.m.

There, they said they found a man outside of a home with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

They said they were interviewing several witnesses who were in the area.

Additional information about the shooting, including the identity of the victim and any suspect information, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.