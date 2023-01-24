KCSO: Man facing charges after driving away from police following crash on Tuesday

KCSO said Joshua Davenport was arrested after running back to the crashed car and trying to drive away from police with another man, and a young child in the back.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested Tuesday after he tried driving away from police following a car crash, with a three-year-old girl in the backseat.

They said a deputy was driving on Edington Road when he saw a car driving recklessly. He said he saw the car crash into another car at an intersection. Authorities said Joshua Davenport then got out of the car and looked at the deputy as he approved the crash.

KCSO said Davenport then ran back to the car and jumped into the passenger seat. The driver then started driving away from the crash and the deputy started chasing after them in his cruiser. They said they saw a substance thrown out of the window during the chase, which went from Alcoa Highway to I-40 East before the car exited the highway to Cherry Street.

They said the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a telephone pole. Davenport and another man then left the car. Deputies said that the man ran away and his identity was still unknown Tuesday night.

However, they said Davenport was arrested.

They said a three-year-old girl was in the backseat and she was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to be evaluated. Afterward, she was released to her mother.

Authorities said they also found marijuana and around $4,500 in cash on Davenport. They also said Davenport was wanted for domestic assault out of Knox County. A referral was made for the child with the Department of Children's Services.