KPD: Man found critically wounded after shooting in East Knoxville apartment complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that a man was found wounded with life-threatening injuries inside of an apartment after a shooting at the Holston Oaks Apartment complex in East Knoxville.

The apartment complex is off Riverside Drive. Police said that they responded to calls about the shooting at around 11:50 a.m. Saturday morning. They said the man was found with at least one gunshot wound and was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are investigating the shooting and have interviewed several people about it. Several shootings have been reported at the apartment complex in the past. This is the third shooting at the complex since the end of July 2021.